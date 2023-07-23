Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Teradyne worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,172,000 after purchasing an additional 194,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Price Performance

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $117.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

