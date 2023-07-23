Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

