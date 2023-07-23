Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 54,432 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

