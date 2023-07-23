Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,824 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

