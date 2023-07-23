Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of NOV worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

