Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,889,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after buying an additional 10,402,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 3,454,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,494,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after buying an additional 2,749,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.