Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $97.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

FND opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

