Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Flowserve worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

