Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $34.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fluor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,581,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

