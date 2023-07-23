Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

FFIC stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $396.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.65. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research firms have commented on FFIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

