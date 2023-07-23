Frances Davies Buys 12,000 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Frances Davies acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,360 ($12,238.49).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

SUPR opened at GBX 78.70 ($1.03) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.50 ($1.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The stock has a market cap of £975.88 million, a PE ratio of -605.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,615.38%.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Shore Capital restated a "sell" rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

