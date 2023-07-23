Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $24.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.