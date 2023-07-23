Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $24.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

