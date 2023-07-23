Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after buying an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $40.61 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

