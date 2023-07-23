FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Issued By Zacks Research

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

