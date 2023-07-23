FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.09. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$57.14 on Friday. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$51.44 and a 12-month high of C$76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -229.03%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

