FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $32.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $32.09. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $34.07 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $33.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $734.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

