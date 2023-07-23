FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Raised by Zacks Research

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

CAH opened at $93.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

