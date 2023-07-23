FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Issued By KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.