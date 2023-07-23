FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

