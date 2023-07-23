FY2024 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Decreased by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.65. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on WAL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $48.34 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.