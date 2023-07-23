FY2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Lowered by Zacks Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $13.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.64. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSM. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.4 %

WSM opened at $128.77 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

