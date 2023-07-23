Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

GLPI stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

