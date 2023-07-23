GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY23 guidance at $6.50-6.90 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GATX Stock Down 0.3 %
GATX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.05.
GATX Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GATX by 125.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.