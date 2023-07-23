GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY23 guidance at $6.50-6.90 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 0.3 %

GATX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GATX by 125.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.