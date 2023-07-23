GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.02

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.02 and traded as high as C$47.60. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$47.21, with a volume of 12,741 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.01). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of C$591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$529.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.4212121 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

