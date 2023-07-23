GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $3.60-$3.75 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.63 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

