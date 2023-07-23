General Electric (GE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY23 guidance at $1.70-2.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $110.33 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at General Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $52,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

