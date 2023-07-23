General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

