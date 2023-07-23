General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.00 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

