German American Bancorp (GABC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 32.48%. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $275,146. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

