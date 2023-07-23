Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.57

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $18.36. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 8,296 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

