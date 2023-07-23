Grace & White Inc. NY Buys Shares of 2,160 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

