Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

