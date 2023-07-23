Graypoint LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

