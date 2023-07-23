Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 1,167 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,167 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.85 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

