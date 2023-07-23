Graypoint LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $22,672,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NYSE MHK opened at $110.29 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

