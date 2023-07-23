Graypoint LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $397.65 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

