Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

SNPS opened at $454.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.58 and its 200 day moving average is $387.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

