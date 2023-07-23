Graypoint LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

Equinix stock opened at $807.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $760.91 and its 200 day moving average is $726.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $816.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

