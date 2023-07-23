Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 768 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $291.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.86.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

