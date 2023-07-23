Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after buying an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,291,000 after buying an additional 274,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after buying an additional 787,970 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after buying an additional 264,349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

