Graypoint LLC Takes $229,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.