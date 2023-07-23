Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

