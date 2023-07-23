Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Great Ajax stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
