Great-West Lifeco Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWO. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

GWO opened at C$40.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$40.20. The firm has a market cap of C$37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Corporate insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

