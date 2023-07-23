Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) Insider Sells £4,144.70 in Stock

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Usdan sold 414,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £4,144.70 ($5,419.33).

Griffin Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Griffin Mining Limited has a one year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,633.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.57.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.