Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Groupon Stock Performance
GRPN stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.75. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.
Institutional Trading of Groupon
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Groupon
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.