Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.75. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

