GSK’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.62) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.59) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.53).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,388.20 ($18.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,378.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.18 ($23.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($112,970.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,027 shares of company stock worth $8,677,269. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

