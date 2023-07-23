Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $838,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $3,681,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

