Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,400 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Azenta were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $88,297,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 910,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $35,202,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.55. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

