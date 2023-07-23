Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.16

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.82. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 23,669 shares traded.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

