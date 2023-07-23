Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hanmi Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

In other news, Director Harry Chung bought 3,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,994.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.